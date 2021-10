Filmfest Gent: "World Soundtrack Award" für "Call me Cruella" und Filmkomponist Daniel Pemberton

Die World Soundtrack Awards 2021

Film Composer of the Year: Daniel Pemberton, "Enola Holmes", "Rising Phoenix", "The trial of the Chicago 7"

Television Composer of the Year: Carlos Rafael Rivera, "Hacks" (Season 1), "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Original Song: "Call me Cruella" uit Disney’s "Cruella", Nicholas Britell, Florence Welch, Steph Jones, Jordan Powers & Taura Stinson

Discovery of the Year: Nainita Desai, "The reason I jump"

Public Choice Award: "SAS: Red notice", Benji Merrison

Sabam Award for Best Original Composition by a Young Composer: Sounddesigner Dougal Kemp, Klang im Stummfilm "Nanook of the North" (1922) von Robert J. Flaherty

Lifetime Achievement Award: Eleni Karaindrou