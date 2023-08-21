Brussels Fire Service launches recruitment campaign

Speaking at the launch of the new recruitment campaign, the Brussels Fire Service’s spokesman Walter Derieuw said that “We are looking 24 Dutch-speaking men and women to reinforce the ranks of the Brussels Fire Service straight away. We will also be drafting a recruitment reserve list of 75 Dutch-speakers and twice that number of Francophones. In Brussels, in order to ensure that regional public services such as the Fire Service are sufficiently bi-lingual recruitment quotas are in place for Francophones and Dutch-speakers.

The recruitment procedure and the various test that candidates will have to undergo will run until at least early April next year. After that the first successful candidates will start their training.

Walter Derieuw told VRT News the first of the new recruits should be working as firefighters within 18 months.