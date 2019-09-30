Better compensation for soldiers that have to spend time away from home

The soldiers will be granted two compensation hours for each day that they are unable to sleep at home. They will be able to be paid out for the extra hours, use them to get extra leave at the end of their mission or save them up until the end of their career and retire earlier that they would otherwise have been able to do so.

The idea behind the new measures is to make an army career more attractive.

The army union ACMP’s Yves Huwart told VRT News that "Both during their initial training and later once they have started their career there are a lot of people that leave the military. There is a necessity to make the profession more attractive".

"This is a step in the right direction. After a long absence people will be able to spend time with their family and with their children”.

The agreement still requires ratification by the Defence Minister, but it likely to come into effect before the end of the year.

Currently soldiers that are posted on missions abroad receive an extra payment. However, the new measures are an improvement on this.