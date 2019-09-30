Dutroux accomplice Michel Lelièvre granted conditional parole

In two years Michel Lelièvre’s sentence will come to an end. Between now and then his liberty will be conditional on him abiding by a number of conditions. Failure to do so will result in his immediate return to prison. One of the conditions is (not surprisingly) that he shouldn’t commit any more crimes.

He is also obliged to make regular visits to his probation officer. He is also obliged to either find work or take vocational training and must also pay compensation to his victims. He is also forbidden from having any contact with anyone involved in the case.

Hence he is banned from living anywhere in Flemish Brabant, Limburg, Hainaut or the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg. He also must steer clear of Tournai (Hainaut), Elsene (Brussels) and a number of streets in the City of Brussels all together.