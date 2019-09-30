Former State Security Service officer accuses Reynders of having made death threats

In April of this year the man that worked for the State Security Service for 10 years made a statement to police accusing Mr Reynders and one of his confidents of corruption and money laundering.

He made accusations concerning the construction of the Belgian Embassy in Kinshasa, the lease on the building that houses the HQ of the Federal Police Service and bribes from arms dealers and a candidate in the Congolese elections. Some of the money was allegedly laundered through the purchase of antiques, real estate of through transactions in tax havens.

The Judicial Authorities started an investigation. However, the investigation was stopped due to lack of evidence.