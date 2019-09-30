Prince Laurent was a surprise guest at police officers’ retirement party

During the party Prince Laurent took time to congratulate both police officers on their retirement.

Guy Van Den Eede and his brother-in-law Rudy Bontinck both worked for the Ghent Local Police Service. Mr Bontinck was a police officer for 39 years. He told Radio 2 East Flanders that "It all feels rather strange, I am leaving with mixed emotion because it was a great career. It was a great job. If someone were to ask me today what I would like to do in further life I would opt straight away for a career in the police”