Two games, two 1-1 draws
The last two Belgian First Division games of the weekend were played on Sunday evening. Both the 6pm kick-off in which Standard de Liège took on their Sporting Charleroi and the 8pm kick-off in which KV Oostende took on Royal Antwerp FC ended in 1-1 draws.
In a hard fought Walloon derby Sporting Charleroi took the lead on the stroke of half time when Morioka got the better of Bodart. Charleroi came close to going two-up early in the second half but Standard held out. Mpoku equalised for Standard in the 90th minute and the home side went full out in search of a winning goal.
Sporting Charleroi’s Ilaimaharitra was sent off in the 4 minute of stoppage time for his second bookable offence. In the 6th minute of stoppage time the match was halted by the referee after Charleroi fans had thrown a firework onto the pitch. The match resumed a few minutes later. However, no further goals were scored in the 1.5 minutes that remained.
The result leaves Standard second with 19 points from 9 games. Sporting Charleroi have played 8 games, have 12 points and are 9th.
No winner at the seaside
Despite having taken the lead on 15 minutes through a Dieumerci Mbokani penalty, Royal Antwerp FC got no further than a 1-1 draw in their away match against KV Oostende. KVO’s equaliser came from Fasion Sakala on 60 minutes.
The result leave Antwerp 4th with 16 points from 8 games. KV Oostende are 11th with 11 points from 9 games.