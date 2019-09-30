Two games, two 1-1 draws

In a hard fought Walloon derby Sporting Charleroi took the lead on the stroke of half time when Morioka got the better of Bodart. Charleroi came close to going two-up early in the second half but Standard held out. Mpoku equalised for Standard in the 90th minute and the home side went full out in search of a winning goal.

Sporting Charleroi’s Ilaimaharitra was sent off in the 4 minute of stoppage time for his second bookable offence. In the 6th minute of stoppage time the match was halted by the referee after Charleroi fans had thrown a firework onto the pitch. The match resumed a few minutes later. However, no further goals were scored in the 1.5 minutes that remained.

The result leaves Standard second with 19 points from 9 games. Sporting Charleroi have played 8 games, have 12 points and are 9th.