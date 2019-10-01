25% more restaurants in East Flanders with ever younger chefs

At the start of 2015 there were 1,600 restaurants in East Flanders. This has since increased to almost 2,000. Nowhere else in Flanders has the number of restaurants increased as sharply. Horeca Vlaanderen’s Matthias De Caluwe to VRT Radio 2 East Flanders that

"The increase in East Flanders is quicker than elsewhere in Flanders”. This is very positive. We have noticed that many young people are now taking the step. The choice of restaurants is also very diverse”.

"This summer I was at the opening of a new restaurant in Gent. The owners already had a restaurant, but were now trying out another concept. Once people get a taste for it they start to undertake new initiatives.