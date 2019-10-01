Discover the rich history of Bruges at Gruuthuse Palace!

“Originally Gruuthuse Palace was the city palace of Louis or Lodewijk of Gruuthuse. The Gruuthuses were a local noble family that enjoyed a monopoly on the import and sale of gruit, a mixture of herbs that in the Middle Ages was used in the production of beer. This monopoly yielded great wealth and it was with some of this money that Lodewijk of Gruuthuse built Gruuthuse Palace in the 15th century, partly to live in and partly to show off his wealth” says Geert Souvereyns of the Gruuthuse Museum.

“Later the building was used as a Mount of Piety, an institutional pawnbroker's that was run as a charity. People who were hard up could hand in items and redeem them within the year. Items that remained uncollected were put up for auction. The building served this purpose for many years and largely fell into disrepair. It was only towards the end of the 19th century when the eye of Bruges city architect Louis Delacenserie fell onto it that a major renovation was considered.”