Half of all Belgians are too fat

The number of Belgians smoking has been falling since 2001. In that year 28% of Belgians used to light up, but today this figure has fallen to 19.4%. Among the young the figures are even more heartening: in the 15 to 24 age bracket the number of smokers has dropped from 31% to 15%.

Belgium is also winning the battle against alcohol but the number of drinkers still remains too high. Just over three-quarters of over 14s drink alcohol. The figure is down over 5% on six years ago. One in ten Belgians is still drinking alcohol each and every day, though the recommendation is for at least two alcohol free days a week.