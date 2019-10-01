Rush hour misery for rail commuters in Ghent
Rail traffic in and around the East Flemish city of Ghent was subject to disruption on Tuesday morning. The disruption was caused by a lightning strike that caused a power outage lasting around five minutes. The rail infrastructure management company Infrabel says that two trains were cancelled all together as a result of the power cut.
Lightning struck at around 7:30am near to Ghent’s Saint-Peter’s Station. There was no power for around five minutes and two trains were cancelled. Rail services between Ghent and Antwerp and Ghent and Kortrijk via Deinze were subject to delays until around 9am.
There was also weather-related disruption to the Flemish public transport company De Lijn’s tram services in Ghent.