“It will be all hands on deck”

Mr Jambon went on to praise the work of his predecessor Geert Bourgeois and cite the fact that unemployment in Flanders fell by 20% during the past 5 years. However, we need to move forward and address the challenges posed by technological advance.

Flemish companies and Flemish people should be given every opportunity to grow into international players during the “roaring twenties” that are just ahead of us. The new Flemish Government wants a stronger, more prosperous and closer Flemish society. Innovation, hard work and technical advancement have been our trademarks for centuries and these will be important in the years to come.

The challenges we face are great, but as a self-confident people with a rich tradition we have a promising future. The Flemish Government wants to give all Flemings the chance to fulfil their potential. This will require effort from us all, Mr Jambon continued.