Club Brugge force Real Madrid to come back from 0-2 down to clinch a point

Long after the final whistle had gone here, Club Brugge’s travelling fans were still singing high in the north stand of Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium. The Club players went back out on the pitch celebrating with them.

Real might have expected their game against the Belgians to be a routine victory. However, it became a race against time to save face and salvage a point. Had Club Brugge had not gone down to 10 men after their Captain Ruud Vormer was sent off late in the second half they may well have held out to claim all 3 points. However, that we will never know.