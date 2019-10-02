Members of the new Flemish Government swear their oaths in the Flemish Parliament

As well as being the head of the new Flemish Government, Mr Jambon will be responsible for culture, development aid, IT and facility management. In addition to Mr Jambon the Flemish nationalist have three other ministers in the new Flemish Government.

Ben Weyts will be the party’s Deputy Prime Minister. His ministerial responsibilities will be education, the Flemish Periphery (area around Brussels), animal welfare and sport. Zuhal Demir will be responsible for the environment, planning, energy, tourism and justice. Her party colleague Mathias Diependaele will be responsible for finance, the budget and housing.