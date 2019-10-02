These are the new Ministers in the Flemish Government

A former Federal Interior Minister, Jan Jambon is 59 and was born in the Limburg town of Genk. In addition to his duties as leader of the Flemish Government, Mr Jambon will also be responsible for foreign policy, development aid and culture. Mr Jambon is a well-known figure in the Flemish movement was an activist in the Flemish nationalist pressure group the Vlaamse Volksbeweging.

It wasn’t until after the end of the party Volksunie, a party Mr Jambon had been a member of in the 1980’s, into progressive liberal and Flemish nationalist factions that he re-entered party politics and joined the then new Flemish nationalist party N-VA. He was elected to the Federal Parliament in 2007 and later became N-VA ‘s Group Leader in the Chamber of Representatives. At a local level he was first Alderman before becoming Mayor of Brasschaat. For over four years he served as Interior Minister in the Federal Government led by Charles Michel.