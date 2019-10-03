700 fatalities due to summer heatwaves

During the first heatwave in June temperatures soared to above 35°C, while ozone concentrations rose above 198 micrograms per cubic meter. During this heatwave deaths were up 4%.

In July temperatures rose above 40°C with ozone concentrations topping 240 micrograms per cubic meter. A staggering 400 extra deaths were recorded, especially among over 85’s. Fatalities were up 35% in Brussels but only 17% in Belgium as a whole. Scientists point to the higher temperatures in cities where heat is locked in by concrete, asphalt and stone.

During the last heatwave in August fatalities were up 10%.