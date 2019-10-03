Macedonian family forced sexagenarian to sleep on a terrace for months

The sexagenarian was living with the Macedonians in Deurne in Antwerp. Last August local police heard of the plight of a man in his sixties, who was sleeping outside on a terrace, where he also had to eat and wash. The police established that the Macedonian family was abusing the man’s vulnerability and had been exploiting him for at least a decade. VRT understands the man initially offered to help the family, but as a result lost his own home and had to go and live with them.

Police are investigating possible charges of people-trafficking, abuse of a person’s vulnerable state and dehumanising treatment. The house where the family are living was raided and three members of the family were arrested. The couple’s daughter has meanwhile been released. The victim has been taken to a safe place where he is being looked after properly.