A draw for AA Gent, Standard out played by Arsenal

AA Gent are now second in their qualifying group after a 1-1 draw away at Oleksandriya. The Buffaloes got off to a flying start with Laurent Depoitre scoring after just 7 minutes of play.

They were better side throughout the first half, but paid the price for a poorer period in the second half. Artem Sitalo’s goal on 62 minutes made for a final score of 1-1. AA Gent have four points and are second in their group.