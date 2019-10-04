A draw for AA Gent, Standard out played by Arsenal
Belgium’s two representatives were in Europa League action on Thursday evening. In the early kick-off AA Gent took a point from their trip to Ukraine, drawing 1-1 with Oleksandriya. Later in the evening Standard de Liège were out played and outclassed by an Arsenal side that could easily have won by a margin evening greater than the 4-0 score line on which the match ended.
AA Gent are now second in their qualifying group after a 1-1 draw away at Oleksandriya. The Buffaloes got off to a flying start with Laurent Depoitre scoring after just 7 minutes of play.
They were better side throughout the first half, but paid the price for a poorer period in the second half. Artem Sitalo’s goal on 62 minutes made for a final score of 1-1. AA Gent have four points and are second in their group.
Arsenal out of Standard’s league
The difference in quality between the English Premier League and the Belgian First Division was all too evident on Thursday evening. Playing with what was in effect pretty much its reserve team.
The Arsenal youngsters had their job pretty much done and dusted after just 23 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli open the scoring for the Gunners on 14 minutes. He made it 2-0 to Arsenal just 3 minutes later. Joe Willock’s goal on 23 minutes made it 3-0 to Arsenal. The English side out ran and outclassed Standard and could have gone even further ahead before half times. As it was Arsenal’s 4th goal came from Dani Ceballos on 58 minutes. The result leaves Standard second in their group (behind Arsenal) with 3 points from 2 games.