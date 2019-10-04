Anderlecht Chairman to be given extra police protection during Friday evening’s game

Having picked up just 6 points from their first 9 games the 34-times league champions currently languish in the lower reaches of the table and have just 3 points more than the bottom club Cercle Brugge.

The daily ‘De Standaard’ reports that both the Brussels South Local Police Service and RSC Anderlecht asked the police in Charleroi (Hainaut) for extra provide extra protect for Mr Coucke during Friday evening’s game.