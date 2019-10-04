Anderlecht Chairman to be given extra police protection during Friday evening’s game
The Chairman of the First Division football Club RAC Anderlecht Marc Coucke will be given police protection during Friday evening’s away game against Sporting Charleroi. The Brussels regional news platform Bruzz reports that Mr Coucke has been on the receiving end of threats from disgruntled Anderlecht fans that are unhappy with what has been the club’s worst start to the season for 92 years.
Having picked up just 6 points from their first 9 games the 34-times league champions currently languish in the lower reaches of the table and have just 3 points more than the bottom club Cercle Brugge.
The daily ‘De Standaard’ reports that both the Brussels South Local Police Service and RSC Anderlecht asked the police in Charleroi (Hainaut) for extra provide extra protect for Mr Coucke during Friday evening’s game.