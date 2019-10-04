Briton succeeds Nafi Thiam as World Heptathlon Champion

Nafi Thiam had started the heptathlon strongly on Wednesday. Her time of 13.36 seconds in the 100 metres hurdles was good for 1,071 points. Then followed 1.95m in the high jump (1,171 points). Her 15.22 metre throw in the shot put was good for a further 846 points.

She then went on to run 200 metres in 24.60 seconds. On Thursday Nafi Thiam started the day with a good performance in the long jump, jumping 6.40 metres (975 points). She threw a javelin a distance of 48.02m, good for 822 points. A time of 2 minutes 18.93 seconds concluded the heptathlon for the Belgian.