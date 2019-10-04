Elim Chan starts her new job as Chief Conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra

The Hong Kong-born conductor Elim Chan has become the first woman to hold the post of Chief Conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra. Not only is she the first woman, but at 33 she is also the youngest person to date that has held the post. Elim Chan first guest conducted the orchestra in November 2017, returning again in March last year. Based on these appearances the orchestra announced in May 2018 that she would be appointed as its next chief conductor. The appointment were to become effective at the start of the 2019-2020 season.