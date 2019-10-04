John Crombez not to stand for another term as leader of the Flemish socialists
The current leader of the Flemish Socialist Party SP.A John Crombez has won’t be standing for another term as party leader. Those wishing to stand in the party’s leadership election had until today to announce that they will be candidates. Mr Crombez’s tenure as leader of SP.A will come to an end as soon as the result of the party’s leadership election is announced in November.
The leadership election will be a three-horse race between the party’s Group Leader in the Flemish Parliament Conner Rousseau (1st photo below), a former party worker Hannes De Reu (3rd photo below) and the trade unionist Christ’l Van der Paal (2nd photo below). Each of the three candidates have running mates. Mr Crombez has not expressed a preference for any of the three candidates. He says that it is up to the party membership to decide who the best choice is.
A new leader in November?
Before 16 October, the 40,000 members of the Flemish Socialist Party will each receive a ballot paper. In order for their vote to be registered it must of reached party HQ in Brussels by 8 November.
If a candidate obtains more than 50% of the vote he/she will become the new leader. If this is not the case the two candidates with the highest number of votes will go through to the second round.
Nicolas Maeterlinck