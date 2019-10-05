Start the video
Economy
“Create 160,000 new jobs”
Colin Clapson
Sat 05 Oct
15:04
Top stories
Home News
Ten officers quit Antwerp Police Support Drugs Team
Tue 08 Oct
12:51
Home News
Gritters on stand-by from 21 October
Wed 09 Oct
14:13
Home News
Couch surfing: the hidden face of homelessness
Wed 09 Oct
16:58
Crime
400 drivers caught using their mobiles in just one week
Wed 09 Oct
17:03
Sport
Kevin De Bruyne commissions glass portrait of his wife Michèle
Wed 09 Oct
13:33
Politics
Brussels Secretary of State lodges complaint against hamburger advert
Wed 09 Oct
11:26
Crime
Flemish Parliament bomb threat suspect detained
Wed 09 Oct
12:08
Crime
School bomb hoax suspect detained
Wed 09 Oct
17:09
Home News
15-year-old Yasmine goes to school on horseback if the bus fails to come
Tue 08 Oct
13:58
Culture and Media
Antwerp Stock Exchange restored to its former glory
Mon 07 Oct
16:36
West Flanders
Investigation launched passers-by failed to help man that lay dying on Kortrijk’s market square
Tue 08 Oct
10:50
Politics
Yellow Vest lady intercepted at the Royal Palace
Tue 08 Oct
11:55