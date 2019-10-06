Gangsters blow up cashpoint with explosives

6/10/19 - Gangsters tried to get their hands on some readies in the Kempen District of Antwerp Province last night by exploding a cashpoint. Fortunately they had to flee the scene in Herselt without any cash. Mayor Peter Keymeulen explains that the attack happened around 11:30PM: “The target was a branch of Argenta bank. The emergency services attended the scene given the intensity of the explosion. It must have been quite a blast. There is considerable damage, but the building remains stable. There are people living above the branch and they witnessed the attack. People were seen fleeing the scene. Prosecutors will now decide how the investigation proceeds.”