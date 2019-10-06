Police halt wedding parade in Roeselare
Police in the West Flemish town of Roeselare have stepped in to stop a wedding parade involving 25 cars. It was around 3PM that police were alerted to a dangerous situation on local roads yesterday. 25 drivers were driving dangerously and police recorded a whole series of infringements of the traffic code.
The convoy carrying newlyweds and wedding guests was brought to a standstill by several police cars. Police checked the identity of everybody present. Two cars were seized because they weren’t insured or were in violation of the law. Two drivers saw their licence withdrawn at the scene.