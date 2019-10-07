Antwerp Stock Exchange restored to its former glory

The former Stock Exchange building has a long and interesting history. The Handelsbeurs first opened in 1531 and was the first Stock Exchange in Europe. Antwerp’s Handelsbeurs provided the inspiration for other such institutions that were set up in countries across Europe. In the summer of 1858 the original building burned to the ground. The current Stock Exchange building was constructed at the same site.

It was designed by the architect Jos Schadde (1818-1894), who integrated many references to the original building into his design. In 1894 the building was expanded when the Shipping Exchange (Shippersbeurs), an annex in the same architectural style, opened.

The building is located at the junction of four streets and its courtyard was open to the public. Many Antwerp people used the courtyard as a short cut between the Lang Nieuwstraat and Antwerp’s main shopping street the Meir.

The courtyard was also used for book markets and the renowned Antwerp Fashion Academy held many end of year fashion shows of its students’ work there. The building has stood empty since 1997 when the Stock Exchange activities moved to Brussels. Access to the courtyard was also closed off for safety and security reasons.