Bronze for the Belgian Tornados at the World Athletics Championships

Sunday evening’s race was the Belgian Tornados 6th consecutive World Championships final race. The relay team made up of Jonathan Sacoor, Robin Vanderbemden and Dylan and Kevin Borlée put in a sterling performance to come in 3rd.

The relay team’s coach Jacques Borlée's tactic of letting Jonathan Sacoor run first proved successful. Sacoor was 3rd or 4th when he handed over the baton to Robin Vanderbemden. Vanderbeemden did even better and was 3rd when he passed on the baton to Dylan Borlée.

Dylan Borlée was able to maintain the Belgian Tornados’ 3rd place when he handed the baton on to his brother Kevin. Kevin Borlée was able to keep the individual men’s 400 metre silver medallist, the Colombian Anthony José Zambrano, at bay at maintain 3rd place for the Belgians.

Despite being without the injured Jonathan Borlée, the Belgian Tornados were able to take their first ever medal at an Athletics World Championships. The team’s bronze medal winning time was 2 minutes 58.78 seconds.