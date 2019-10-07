Sport

Club Brugge 3 points clear, a badly-needed win for Anderlecht

As ever it was an eventful weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. RSCA Anderlecht’s 1-2 win at Sporting Charleroi on Friday was only their second in 10 games. With one third of the games in the regular Firs Division competition having been played, yet another defeat on Saturday evening leaves Cercle Brugge with just 3 points. On Sunday Club Brugge’s convincing 4-0 win against AA Gent leave them 3 points clear of second-placed Standard (that drew 2-2 away at R Antwerp FC) with a game in hand.

The weekend’s results

Sporting Charleroi    1-2         RSC Anderlecht

KAS Eupen                     0-2       KV Mechelen

ulte Waregem               6-0       Cercle Brugge

Waasland-Beveren     3-1        KV Oostende

KV Kortrijk                        4-0       Sint-Truiden

Club Brugge                    4-0       KAA Gent

R Antwerp FC                  2-2       Standard de Liège

KRC Genk                          2-1       Excel Mouscron

The league table

All teams with the exception of Club Brugge, KAA Gent, R Antwerp FC and Sporting Charleroi have played 10 games. The four teams mentioned above all have one game in hand.

1) Club Brugge – 23 points

2) Standard de Liège – 20 points

3) KAA Gent – 17 points

4) R Antwerp FC – 17 points

5) KRC Genk – 17 points

6) KV Mechelen – 17 points

7) Zulte Waregem 16 points

8) Excel Mouscron - 16 points

9) Sporting Charleroi – 12 points

10) Sint-Truiden     - 12 points

11)  KV Kortrijk        - 11 points

12) KV Oostende    - 11 points

13) Sporting Anderlecht – 9 points

14) Waasland-Beveren    - 7 points

15) KAS Eupen                   - 6 points

16) Cercle Brugge             - 3 points

Top stories