Club Brugge 3 points clear, a badly-needed win for Anderlecht
As ever it was an eventful weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. RSCA Anderlecht’s 1-2 win at Sporting Charleroi on Friday was only their second in 10 games. With one third of the games in the regular Firs Division competition having been played, yet another defeat on Saturday evening leaves Cercle Brugge with just 3 points. On Sunday Club Brugge’s convincing 4-0 win against AA Gent leave them 3 points clear of second-placed Standard (that drew 2-2 away at R Antwerp FC) with a game in hand.
The weekend’s results
Sporting Charleroi 1-2 RSC Anderlecht
KAS Eupen 0-2 KV Mechelen
ulte Waregem 6-0 Cercle Brugge
Waasland-Beveren 3-1 KV Oostende
KV Kortrijk 4-0 Sint-Truiden
Club Brugge 4-0 KAA Gent
R Antwerp FC 2-2 Standard de Liège
KRC Genk 2-1 Excel Mouscron
The league table
All teams with the exception of Club Brugge, KAA Gent, R Antwerp FC and Sporting Charleroi have played 10 games. The four teams mentioned above all have one game in hand.
1) Club Brugge – 23 points
2) Standard de Liège – 20 points
3) KAA Gent – 17 points
4) R Antwerp FC – 17 points
5) KRC Genk – 17 points
6) KV Mechelen – 17 points
7) Zulte Waregem 16 points
8) Excel Mouscron - 16 points
9) Sporting Charleroi – 12 points
10) Sint-Truiden - 12 points
11) KV Kortrijk - 11 points
12) KV Oostende - 11 points
13) Sporting Anderlecht – 9 points
14) Waasland-Beveren - 7 points
15) KAS Eupen - 6 points
16) Cercle Brugge - 3 points