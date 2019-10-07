Club Brugge 3 points clear, a badly-needed win for Anderlecht

As ever it was an eventful weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. RSCA Anderlecht’s 1-2 win at Sporting Charleroi on Friday was only their second in 10 games. With one third of the games in the regular Firs Division competition having been played, yet another defeat on Saturday evening leaves Cercle Brugge with just 3 points. On Sunday Club Brugge’s convincing 4-0 win against AA Gent leave them 3 points clear of second-placed Standard (that drew 2-2 away at R Antwerp FC) with a game in hand.