Europalia Romania: Brancusi at the Bozar in Brussels

7/10/19 - Art festival Europalia is celebrating its 50th anniversary. All events and exhibitions are devoted to the art of Romania. Last week King Filip and the Romanian president Klaus Johannis were at the Bozar art centre in Brussels for the opening of the exhibition on the work of the leading modernist sculptor Constantin Brancusi that runs till 12 January 2020. VRT’s Saskia De Schutter spoke with Europalia’s artistic director Dirk Vermaelen.