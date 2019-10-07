Listeria scare widens, more meat withdrawn

Albert Heijn is withdrawing halal products manufactured by Wahid. Customers are urged not to eat any purchases and to return them to their supermarket. The meat products were cut and packaged at Ter Beke subsidiary Offerman in the Netherlands that has been identified as a source of listeria poisoning resulting in three deaths and a miscarriage. Earlier Aldi too withdrew roast beef, an Offerman product.

Meanwhile Belgium’s federal food safety agency, the FAVV, has warned that more meat products may need to be withdrawn as fresh information surfaces.

The federal food safety agency intends to carry out checks to ensure suspect products have been removed.