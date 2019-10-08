King appoints Geert Bourgeois and Rudy Demotte as “Preformateurs”

In a statement released on Tuesday morning it was said that "They will examine the concrete basis for the formation of a federal government in which their respective parties will form a pivotal role. Both Mr Bourgeois and Mr Demotte have said that they will carry out their mission with the upmost discretion.

A former Flemish Prime Minister, Mr Bourgeois is currently a member of the European Parliament. He has a long political career behind his respresenting the now-defuct Volksunie and later N-VA a party that he helped set-up after the Volksunie imploded.

Mr Demotte too has a lot of political experience. He was Mayor of his home village of Flobecq and later was Mayor of Tournai after he moved there. An has served as a Federal Minister, as well as Prime Minister in the Governments of the Francophone Language Community and the Walloon Region.

Coming from a municipality along the language border and having family in East Flanders, Mr Demotte speaks excellent Dutch. Mr Bourgeois’ French is also of a high level.