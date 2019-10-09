Criminals blow up Limburg cash machine
There has been another robbery using explosives at an ATM machine in our region. This time the cash machine at a Branch of BNP Paribas Fortis in Kermt, near Hasselt (Limburg province) was targeted. The robbery took place at around 2:30am at a branch of the bank on the busy Diestersteenweg.
The Mayor of Hasselt Steven Vandeput (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that “There is a lot of damage, but no one was injured”. The robbers failed to get their hands on any money.
The explosion blew the cash machine out of the front wall of the bank. Local residents say that they heard a loud bang. Witnesses also say that they saw three masked men running away from the scene.