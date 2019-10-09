Gritters on stand-by from 21 October

The 108,000 tonnes of salt should more than suffice as in a normal winter just 40,000 tonnes of salt is used by the gritter teams in Flanders. Last winter was mild and just 34,284 tonnes of salt were used to keep the region’s roads free of snow and ice.

The least amount of salt ever used by gritters (9,113 tonnes) in Flanders was during the exceptionally mild winter of 1989 to 1990. The largest amount was 84,711 tonnes during the particularly harsh winter of 2009-2010. The 108,000 tonnes that has been stockpiled ought to be more than enough to see us through the winter, however harsh it might be.

559 people from the 3rd Monday in October until the 4th Monday of April. Around 100 people will follow up the gritting operation at logistical control centres and through on the spot checks in the field. Sub-contractors supply the lorries and the drivers.