Kevin De Bruyne commissions glass portrait of his wife Michèle

Those of us that are married face the same question each year: what can we buy our wife or husband as anniversary present? While most of us settle for a bunch of flowers, some chocolates or a bottle of perfume or aftershave and possibly a romantic meal out at a local restaurant, those for whom money is no object can afford to be a little more adventurous.

Kevin De Bruyne made his wife Michèle’s dream come true by commission a special work of art featuring her portrait. The work in glass was made by the artist Isabelle Scheltjens.

Michèle Lacroix is delighted with her anniversary present. She told the VRT that “It is really beautiful and his a token of his love for me”.

“It is more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. And my expectation were high. We were looking for something nice for our new house in Belgium and I already have a good place in mind for it”, she added.

For those that want to see the portrait, it will remain on display at the The Boutique Gallery in Sint-Martins-Latem until the end of the month.