Thirteen Commonwealth Great War soldiers given final resting place

The remains of a number of German soldiers that were also discovered by the archaeologists will be buried at the German War Cemetery in Langemark (West Flanders) on Friday.

In 2015 archaeologists discovered a piece of land (photo below) in Wijtschate that that had been in German hands during World War I. A professional team unearthed the remains of at least 100 soldiers that had been killed during the hostilities now more than a century ago.

The excavation work was financed via crowd funding. It unearthed metres of trenches.

The Commonwealth soldiers whose remains were found will be buried on Thursday at Wijtschate after a funeral service conducted by the Chaplin of the Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, Father Patrick O’Driscoll. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission will provide headstones for the thirteen soldiers’ graves.