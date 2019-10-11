Belgium first country through to Euro 2020 after 9-0 win against San Marino
Belgium became the first side through to the Euro 2020 finals after thrashing San Marino 9-0 on Thursday evening. Romelu Lukaku scored his 50th and 51st goal for his country. Unbeaten, Belgium now have 21 points from 7 games, having conceded just 1 goal. The second team in Belgium’s group (from with the top 2 qualify directly) Russia has 18 points with 3 games left, 3nd placed Cyprus has 10 points.
San Marino managed to keep a clean sheet for 27 minutes against the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists before, as expected, the floodgates opened at Brussels's King Boudewijn Stadium and the goals poured in for Roberto Martinez's side.
The Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku became the first Belgian to reach a half century of international goals with a right-footed shot to open the scoring. Lukaku set up Nacer Chadli three minutes later before an own-goal from Cristian Brolli put Belgium 3-0 up in the 35th minute of play.
Romelu Lukaku netted his second goal of the game on 41 minutes assisted by Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.
A deflected Toby Alderweireld effort in the 43rd minute and a Youri Tielemens shot in stoppage time saw Belgium cruise in 6-0 up at half time.
The pace slowed before Christian Benteke broke his three year international drought by coming off the bench to score three minutes later, in the 79th, by wrong-footing the goalkeeper from the edge of the area.
The Sporting Anderlecht youngster Yari Verschaeren came off the bench to score his first senior goal for his country from the penalty spot to make it 8-0 on 84 minutes. Timothy Castagne rounded off the tally in the 9-0 rout in the 89th minute.
“We wanted 10”
Speaking after the match Eden Hazard told journalists "We wanted the 10th but we didn't get it unfortunately,”
"We started well, we had some chances and could have scored sooner. But we know that in this kind of game you have to be patient", the Real Madrid goal getter added.
Meanwhile, a jubilant Romelu Lukaku told the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF that "It's nice to be so good in the national team, but at the end of the day I want to win a trophy with Belgium".