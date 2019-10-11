Brexit fears encourage more Brits than ever to become Belgian

During July 2019 272 UK nationals were granted Belgian citizenship. This is 96 more (+55%) than the 176 UK national that gain the right to call themselves Belgian during June 2019. The figures for June were already record figures. During the first 7 months of this year 1,045 Britons became Belgian. This is 88% up on the figures from the same period last year.

Since June 2016, when a majority of UK voters voted in a referendum to leave the European Union, a total of 3,902 British people living in Belgium have obtained Belgian nationality. This is three times more than in the entire decade between 2006 and 2016.