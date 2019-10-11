Flemings help Washington Mystics to historic WNBA Title victory

The Washington Mystics played in last year’s WNBA final too, albeit without Meessemans (photo above), who opted to play for her country instead. At the time the Mystic’s Coach Mike Thibaut referred to her as “the missing piece in the jigsaw”.

This appears to have been true given her performance in this year’s finals. While Elena Delle Donne ended the regular women’s basketball competition as MVP, our fellow countrywoman’s prowess during the finals saw her take the MVP title there.

With Delle Donne out through a hernia it was Meesseman that took over the role of match winner in the finals. In three of the five matches in the finals she was match winner for the Washington Mystics, including in the decisive 5th match. Kim Mestdagh (photo below) didn’t play in the finals, but as part of the team that help to get her club there she played a full part in the celebrations.