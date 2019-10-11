Protest outside the German Embassy against anti-Semitic attack

He told Bruzz that “We stand her as a mark of solidarity with everyone whose life is threaten by racism. Mr Gutmann added the attack was not an isolated incident. “We must act to resist right-wing extremism in all its forms”.

Yohan Benizri of Coordination Centre of Jewish Organisation in Belgium warned that those that remain silent are complicit in what happens in the world. The participants also expressed criticism about what they see as the failing of the German state in Halle.

On Wednesday a man shot dead two people near to a synagogue in Halle, in the German state of Sachsen-Anhalt. He did so after having tried to storm into the synagogue where 51 worships were celebrating the feast of Yom Kippur.