VRT must make 40 million euro in savings by 2024

According to the budget figures, the VRT must make 2.4 million euro in savings next year, rising to 12 million euro in 2024. However, bosses at the Flemish public broadcaster say that “there is more”.

"As a result of, amongst other things,. not index-linking the grant (given by the Flemish Community to the VRT each year) and the extra costs resulting from an aging workforce (such as higher wages for those with a long record of service and extra pension contributions). The total amount required in savings will reach more than 40 million euro in 2024.”

"The unease about the impact on the VRT, the media industry and as an extension of this the creative sector in our country in general is great. We need time to study the figures more thoroughly. Having made this analyse we will engage in talks with the Media Minister (the Christian democrat Benjamin Dalle), the Flemish Government and the Flemish Parliament”, the public service broadcaster’s management said in a statement.