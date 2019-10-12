Big police presence as Extinction Rebellion stages demonstration near to Royal Palace

As the palace gardens are not only private property, but also in the so-called “Neutral Zone” in which any form of demonstration is banned, the police are out in numbers to prevent demonstrators from entering them.

A number of the several hundred demonstrators have being detained for attempting to enter the palace grounds.

The demonstration is the first staged by Extinction Rebellion to be staged in Belgium. Extinction Rebellion is a movement that was set up in the UK. It has held protests in numerous cities such as London and Amsterdam during the course of this week.