Botanical Gardens culls rose-eating deer

“We initially tried various methods to protect the plants from the deer, but nothing helped”, the Botanical Gardens’ Koen Es told VRT News. Mr Es added that “It’s a problem that we have had for many years.

The deer population has gradually become too large for the gardens and our plant collection had started to suffer as a result”. Nothing appeared save from the hungry deer. Rhododendrons and the gardens’ new rose garden were eaten by the deer.

"We have tried out many measures to scare off the animals. Physical barriers, noise and aromas, but nothing worked. We then went to the Woodland and Nature Agency for advice and they recommended hunting them down”, Mr Es added.

However, Michel Vandenbosch of the animal rights group GAIA says that hunting down and killing the deer won’t provide a lasting solution to the Botanical gardens’ issues with deer eating its plants. Mr Vandenbosch told VRT News “The deer will continue to return.

The population will simply increase again and the deer will return and we’re back to square one”. Michel Vandenbosch calls on the Botanical Gardens to invest in descent fencing to keep the deer off its plants.