Construction industry federation wants its members to be able to take on flexible freelancers

Bouwunie’s Jean-Pierre Waeytens told VRT News that the advantage to companies of being able to take on freelancers is "If there is less work a self-employed person can leave quite easily without the need for the payment of a lot of severance pay”.

A self-employed person could simple move between building sites and work for various companies according to their needs and work levels.

Currently there are certain barriers to a self-employed people being able to join a construction site team made up of workers that are employed by a construction company. One such barrier is the fear that the Social Inspectorate might consider their status as self-employed to be bogus.

A bogus self-employed person is a self-employed person that only takes on work from one company and as such has a fixed arrangement with that company in the same way that someone that was employed directly would.

The only difference being that a bogus self-employed person doesn’t enjoy the same social protection and advantages (holiday pay, bonuses for anti-social hours etc.) as someone that is employed directly. With its call Bouwunie hopes to open up the debate about greater flexibility on the labour market.