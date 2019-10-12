Leuven University Solar Team breaks Belgian record during World Solar Challenge qualifier

The 3,021 kilometre race gets under way on Sunday. 46 teams from 23 countries are taking part in the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

The Belgian Solar Team’s time of 20:02.64 set a new Belgian record. The professional racing driver Bert Longin drove the Belgian team’s vehicle. He travelled with the Leuven team to Australia to assist the students. He told journalists “I felt how the car can tear around a track now. This is very promising for the rest of the competition”

The previous World Solar Challenge was won by the Dutch Solar Team from Delft. The race gets under way tomorrow (Sunday 12 October) with the Belgian team hoping to cross the finishing line sometime on Thursday 17 October.