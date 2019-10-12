Malesia launches investigation into illegal containers of plastic waste shipped from Belgium

The Dutch Inspectorate for the Environment and Transport Spokesman Fabian Paardekoper told the programme that an investigation is on-going and that the waste had been shipped from Antwerp.

A Dutch waste trader is also reportedly involved in the illegal shipment. “He arranged the collection and the shipment of the waste. As the country of origin is Belgium they will lead the investigation. We are cooperating with it”.

The Malaysian Environment has said that the containers didn’t have a licence to be shipped to the country. The exact nature of the waste and whether or not it is contaminated is currently being investigated.