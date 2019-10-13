Extinction Rebellion demonstrators invade royal palace gardens

13/9/19 - Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion climate protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Saturday. The protesters want King Filip to declare a climate emergency. Some demonstrators gathered outside the royal palace of Brussels, which is part of the neutral zone where demos are not allowed. A group even invaded the palace gardens. Most protesters confined their action to occupying the nearby Koningsplein that was permitted until police chased off protesters with water cannon and pepper spray around 7PM. Hundreds were arrested.