Kazakhstan 0 Belgium 2
The Belgian national soccer squad have failed to repeat their 9-0 victory against San Marino in their last outing, but will return from Kazakhstan with the maximum of points. Belgium was already qualified for the European Cup. In today’s match in Nur –Sultan the prize was finishing the group stage as group winner.
Michy Batshuayi took Belgium ahead in the 21st minute, while Thomas Meunier gave the Red Devils, as the Belgian national squad is called, a commanding lead in the 53rd minute.
Belgium return home with three points to add to their existing tally of full marks. For the Red Devils this was the eighth victory in a row. What an achievement!
VKA
