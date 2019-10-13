Operation North Sea: the Port of Antwerp is liberated

The focus now fell on liberating the approaches to the port of Antwerp. All through October the Allies attempted to liberate the southern banks of the River Schelde but progress was slow. Operation Vitality was launched on 24 October. Its aim was to trap German troops on the Dutch island of Walcheren. The first leg of Operation Infatuate followed on 1 November. British forces crossed the Schelde from the Dutch town of Breskens to liberate Flushing and its port. British, French, Dutch and Polish forces land on the banks of the western Schelde. During the second leg of Infatuate Walcheren is liberated. First the island is flooded and then 200 ships advance from Ostend.

Belgian commandos, one of the units of the Royal Navy, take part in this successful operation. With the two banks of the River Schelde once again in Allied hands the massive operation to clean up this waterway can start: Operation Calendar runs from 2 November till 28 November when navigation on the Schelde can once again resume. 200 minesweepers, including eight Belgian vessels, are involved in this operation to clear 300 mines and allow supply ships to gain access to the port of Antwerp via the Schelde. The restoration of navigation on the Schelde formed a crucial chapter in the final episode of the Second World War and allowed the Allies to launch their push on Berlin, guaranteed that they could readily count on men and supplies: ammunition, food for the troops, fuel and equipment could all now flow into Europe.