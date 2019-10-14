Can I stay in Belgium after a No Deal Brexit?
It’s a question that is concentrating the minds of Brits in Belgium. The European Commission has a handy page that lists how each EU nation is dealing with UK citizens after a No deal Brexit.
Belgium is implementing transitional measures until 31 December 2020. British citizens will require a residence document or permit and people who do not yet possess one should apply for one after the No Deal Brexit occurs. Read all the details on the European Commission website. There is also a handy link to the Belgian immigration department.