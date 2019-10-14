Farming in Brussels: the next generation

Uta Neumann from VRT News’ German-Language site Flanderninfo.be met a number of people that are involved in the BoerenBruxselPaysans project in the Vogelzang and Neerpede areas of Anderlecht in the west of the city. The project groups four not-for-profit organisations that are involved in the promotion of organic agriculture and enjoys the support of the municipal authorities in Anderlecht, the Brussels-Capital Region and the European Regional Development Fund that provides the lion’s share of the funding for the project.

Bettina Seccia is one of a new generation of organic famers that has a greenhouse on a piece of land in Anderlecht that she has been given for a trial period of three years as part of the project. She grows lemon verbena a plat native to Peru that has adapted to our climate and soil. However, it isn’t frost-resistant which is why it is being grown inside the greenhouse. In addition to the lemon verbena inside the greenhouse Bettina Seccia also grows numerous types of herbs, medicinal plants and flowers. outside She sells 5 types of herbal thee and 25 types of medicinal plants, all grown organically on her small holding.